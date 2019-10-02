Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 1 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 2, 2019 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 1 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 8105 – Serie 254
Huila 4299 – Serie 074
DORADO
Mañana 7090 – Tarde 7552
CULONA:
Día 2265 – Noche 0614
ASTRO SOL
3581 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
7579 – Signo Escorpión
PIJAO:
6890
PAISITA:
Día 6733 – Noche 5148
CHONTICO:
Día 3588 – Noche 1783
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6994 – Noche 7061
SINUANO:
Día 6931 – Noche 5570
CASH THREE:
Día 950 – Noche 381
PLAY FOUR:
Día 2943 – Noche 9409
SAMAN:
5718
CARIBEÑA:
Día 7736 – Noche 2297
WIN FOUR:
1552
EVENING:
9691
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 3157 – Noche 1067
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 3089 – Noche 7260
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1227 – Tarde 8671