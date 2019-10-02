Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 1 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 2, 2019 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 1 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8105 – Serie 254
Huila 4299 – Serie 074

DORADO
Mañana 7090 – Tarde 7552

CULONA:
Día 2265 – Noche 0614

ASTRO SOL
3581 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA
7579 – Signo Escorpión

PIJAO:
6890

PAISITA:
Día 6733 – Noche 5148

CHONTICO:
Día 3588 – Noche 1783

CAFETERITO:
Tarde 6994 – Noche 7061

SINUANO:
Día 6931 – Noche 5570

CASH THREE:
Día 950 – Noche 381

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2943 – Noche 9409

SAMAN:
5718

CARIBEÑA:
Día 7736 – Noche 2297

WIN FOUR:
1552

EVENING:
9691

MOTILÓN:
Tarde 3157 – Noche 1067

LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 3089 – Noche 7260

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1227 – Tarde 8671

