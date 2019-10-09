Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 8 de octubre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías del 8 de octubre en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 7307 – Serie 188

Huila 7016 – Serie 076

DORADO

Mañana 0205 – Tarde 1287

CULONA:

Día 7394 – Noche 0393

ASTRO SOL

2762 – Signo Leo

ASTRO LUNA

6649 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO:

9535

PAISITA:

Día 2700 – Noche 5421

CHONTICO:

Día 6450 – Noche 3410

CAFETERITO:

Tarde 4696 – Noche 6108

SINUANO:

Día 2053 – Noche 6611

CASH THREE:

Día 757 – Noche 968

PLAY FOUR:

Día 4426 – Noche 9373

SAMAN:

0065

CARIBEÑA:

Día 5138 – Noche 3917

WIN FOUR:

9234

EVENING:

3138

MOTILÓN:

Tarde 7051 – Noche 7570

LA FANTÁSTICA:

Día 5457 – Noche 4548

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 4850 – Tarde 6945