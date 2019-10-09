Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 8 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 9, 2019 4:23 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 8 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 7307 – Serie 188
Huila 7016 – Serie 076
DORADO
Mañana 0205 – Tarde 1287
CULONA:
Día 7394 – Noche 0393
ASTRO SOL
2762 – Signo Leo
ASTRO LUNA
6649 – Signo Piscis
PIJAO:
9535
PAISITA:
Día 2700 – Noche 5421
CHONTICO:
Día 6450 – Noche 3410
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 4696 – Noche 6108
SINUANO:
Día 2053 – Noche 6611
CASH THREE:
Día 757 – Noche 968
PLAY FOUR:
Día 4426 – Noche 9373
SAMAN:
0065
CARIBEÑA:
Día 5138 – Noche 3917
WIN FOUR:
9234
EVENING:
3138
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 7051 – Noche 7570
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 5457 – Noche 4548
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4850 – Tarde 6945