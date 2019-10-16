Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 15 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 16, 2019 4:27 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 15 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 2455 – Serie 033
Tolima 4777- Serie 139
Cruz Roja 1950 – Serie 191
Huila 3126 – Serie 123
DORADO
Mañana 4377 – Tarde 4521
CULONA:
Día 4914
ASTRO SOL
0661 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
0948 – Signo Libra
PIJAO:
7417
PAISITA:
Día 6697 – Noche 4481
CHONTICO:
Día 4090 – Noche 5033
CAFETERITO:
Tarde 7707 – Noche 4443
SINUANO:
Día 9912 – Noche 4228
CASH THREE:
Día 548 – Noche 291
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1922 – Noche 2855
SAMAN:
0778
CARIBEÑA:
Día 9933 – Noche 4193
WIN FOUR:
5525
EVENING:
7377
MOTILÓN:
Tarde 1787 – Noche 2767
LA FANTÁSTICA:
Día 7227 – Noche
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8642 – Tarde 7497