Resultados de las loterías y chances del sábado de octubre en Colombia
octubre 20, 2019 8:32 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron el sábado 18 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
BALOTO
4-8-19-20-35
SÚPER BALOTA 9
REVANCHA
4-9-10-17-25
SÚPER BALOTA 6
BOYACÁ
6830 Serie 031
CAUCA
9547 Serie 109
DORADO
Mañana 9259
Tarde 2767
Noche 4819
CULONA
Día 6796
Noche 8280
ASTRO SOL
3063 Leo
ASTRO LUNA
1123 Piscis
PIJAO DE ORO
5581
PAISITA
Día 8293
Noche 0935
CHONTICO
Día 1740
Noche 0655
CAFETERITO
Tarde 7146
Noche 3402
SINUANO
Día 6786
Noche 8675
CASH THREE d
Día 040
Noche 827
PLAY FOUR
Día 0840
Noche 4095
SAMÁN
Día 8261
CARIBEÑA
Día 2986
Noche 0925
MOTILÓN
Tarde 7824
Noche 8051
PAISA LOTTO
7246
FANTÁSTICA
Día 1852
Noche 4263
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5782
Tarde 5401