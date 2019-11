Periodista descubre que tiene cáncer durante una mamografía en vivo

View this post on Instagram

It’s been almost a year since my first mammogram. I’m 41, and this week I had my 2nd annual screening mammogram.. my first since a breast cancer diagnosis last year.?ALL CLEAR?Guys, I had no family history, no lumps, no concerns, no genetic mutation for breast cancer. I was a perfectly healthy 40yo women with zero suspicion I had cancer cells in my body. And yet.. there they were.. tiny, cancerous calcifications inside the milk ducts in my right breast. For days I wished I hadn’t had that mammogram. I wished I just didn’t know. Of course, in the end, I feel thankful that I caught disease at the earliest stage..& I know my treatment was easier bc of early diagnosis. It’s October. Love yourself enough to take care of your body.??? Schedule you screening mammogram today. #breastcancer #dcis #mammogram #breasthealth