Resultados de las loterías y chances de este sábado 23 de noviembre en Colombia
noviembre 24, 2019 8:38 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este sábado 23 de noviembre en el territorio colombiano:
BALOTO
17-18-20-27- 29
Súper Balota 11
REVANCHA
2-5-13-27-41
Súper Balota 7
BOYACÁ
1629 Serie 257
CAUCA
2127 Serie 130
DORADO
Mañana 4886
Tarde 8624
Noche 7729
CULONA
Día 4667
Noche 8369
ASTRO SOL
6257 Libra
ASTRO LUNA
7954 Tauro
PIJAO DE ORO
4301
PAISITA
Día 9750
Noche 3604
CHONTICO
Día 1016
Noche 2943
CAFETERITO
Tarde 3332
Noche 1491
SINUANO
Día 0459
Noche 8482
CASH THREE
Día 978
Noche 108
PALY FOUR
Día 6765
Noche 2489
SAMÁN
Día 8096
CARIBEÑA
Día 1413
Noche 9466
MOTILÓN
Tarde 8097
Noche 5373
PAISA LOTTO
2422
FANTÁSTICA
Día 4392
Noche 0625
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9974
Tarde 6499