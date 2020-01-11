Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 10 de enero en Colombia
enero 11, 2020 8:26 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 10 de enero en el territorio colombiano:
MEDELLÍN
6377 Serie 141
SANTANDER
1331 Serie 256
RISARALDA
2055 Serie 134
DORADO
Mañana 1821
Tarde 1162
CULONA
Día 9261
Noche 1581
ASTRO SOL
9032 Leo
ASTRO LUNA
2842 Capricornio
PIJAO DE ORO
9519
PAISITA
Día 4070
Noche 7971
CHONTICO
Día 2241
Noche 3013
CAFETERITO
Tarde 8856
Noche 5946
SINUANO
Día 0022
Noche 2431
CASH THREE
Día 353
Noche 315
PLAY FOUR
Día 1110
Noche 8576
SAMÁN
7381
CARIBEÑA
Día 8837
Noche 8113
MOTILÓN
Tarde 0540
Noche 2726
FANTÁSTICA
Día 3794
Noche 4636
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7305
Tarde 2373