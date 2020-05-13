Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 13, 2020 4:14 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 12 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 7612 – Serie 239
Huila 3447 – Serie 014

DORADO
Mañana 2021 – Tarde 5273

CULONA
Día 5505 – Noche 2983

ASTRO SOL
0154 – Signo Géminis

ASTRO LUNA
3219 – Signo Acuario

PIJAO
6482

PAISITA
Día 7658 – Noche 9199

CHONTICO
Día 9902 – Noche 2540

CAFETERITO
Tarde 8059 – Noche 1030

SINUANO
Día 3292 – Noche 7268

CASH THREE:
Día 821 – Noche 992

PLAY FOUR:
Día 4484 – Noche 9520

WIN FOUR:
0972

EVENING:
4974

CARIBEÑA
Día 4456 – Noche 6220

MOTILON
Tarde 7020 – Noche 6302

FANTÁSTICA
Día 3151 – Noche 9950

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9247 – Tarde 5564

