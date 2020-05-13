Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de mayo en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías y chances del 12 de mayo en Colombia:

Cruz Roja 7612 – Serie 239

Huila 3447 – Serie 014

DORADO

Mañana 2021 – Tarde 5273

CULONA

Día 5505 – Noche 2983

ASTRO SOL

0154 – Signo Géminis

ASTRO LUNA

3219 – Signo Acuario

PIJAO

6482

PAISITA

Día 7658 – Noche 9199

CHONTICO

Día 9902 – Noche 2540

CAFETERITO

Tarde 8059 – Noche 1030

SINUANO

Día 3292 – Noche 7268

CASH THREE:

Día 821 – Noche 992

PLAY FOUR:

Día 4484 – Noche 9520

WIN FOUR:

0972

EVENING:

4974

CARIBEÑA

Día 4456 – Noche 6220

MOTILON

Tarde 7020 – Noche 6302

FANTÁSTICA

Día 3151 – Noche 9950

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 9247 – Tarde 5564