Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 12 de mayo en Colombia
mayo 13, 2020 4:14 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 12 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 7612 – Serie 239
Huila 3447 – Serie 014
DORADO
Mañana 2021 – Tarde 5273
CULONA
Día 5505 – Noche 2983
ASTRO SOL
0154 – Signo Géminis
ASTRO LUNA
3219 – Signo Acuario
PIJAO
6482
PAISITA
Día 7658 – Noche 9199
CHONTICO
Día 9902 – Noche 2540
CAFETERITO
Tarde 8059 – Noche 1030
SINUANO
Día 3292 – Noche 7268
CASH THREE:
Día 821 – Noche 992
PLAY FOUR:
Día 4484 – Noche 9520
WIN FOUR:
0972
EVENING:
4974
CARIBEÑA
Día 4456 – Noche 6220
MOTILON
Tarde 7020 – Noche 6302
FANTÁSTICA
Día 3151 – Noche 9950
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9247 – Tarde 5564