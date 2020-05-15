Resultados de las loterías y chances de este jueves 14 de mayo en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías y chances del 14 de mayo en Colombia:

Bogotá 4978 – Serie 069

Quindío 5704 – Serie 026

DORADO

Mañana 8480 – Tarde 1912

CULONA

Día 0988 – Noche 0112

ASTRO SOL

6145 – Signo Virgo

ASTRO LUNA

5144 – Signo Tauro

PIJAO

8375

PAISITA

Día 8527 – Noche 7800

CHONTICO

Día 3527 – Noche 1625

CAFETERITO

Tarde 7928 – Noche 1662

SINUANO

Día 6070 – Noche 3818

CASH THREE:

Día 677 – Noche 902

PLAY FOUR:

Día 2363 – Noche 1006

WIN FOUR:

9256

EVENING:

2131

CARIBEÑA

Día 0877 – Noche 4392

MOTILON

Tarde 8213 – Noche 8020

FANTÁSTICA

Día 3960 – Noche 6621

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 5638 – Tarde 2690