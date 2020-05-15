Resultados de las loterías y chances de este jueves 14 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 15, 2020 4:11 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 14 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Bogotá 4978 – Serie 069
Quindío 5704 – Serie 026

DORADO
Mañana 8480 – Tarde 1912

CULONA
Día 0988 – Noche 0112

ASTRO SOL
6145 – Signo Virgo

ASTRO LUNA
5144 – Signo Tauro

PIJAO
8375

PAISITA
Día 8527 – Noche 7800

CHONTICO
Día 3527 – Noche 1625

CAFETERITO
Tarde 7928 – Noche 1662

SINUANO
Día 6070 – Noche 3818

CASH THREE:
Día 677 – Noche 902

PLAY FOUR:
Día 2363 – Noche 1006

WIN FOUR:
9256

EVENING:
2131

CARIBEÑA
Día 0877 – Noche 4392

MOTILON
Tarde 8213 – Noche 8020

FANTÁSTICA
Día 3960 – Noche 6621

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5638 – Tarde 2690

