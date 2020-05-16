Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 15 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 16, 2020 6:43 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 15 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Medellín 0211 – Serie 008
Santander 5005 – Serie 290
Risaralda 2532 – Serie 070

DORADO
Mañana 6005 – Tarde 6922

CULONA
Día 0786 – Noche 9810

ASTRO SOL
2435 – Signo Géminis

ASTRO LUNA
2355 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO
5467

PAISITA
Día 9059 – Noche 0134

CHONTICO
Día 2980 – Noche 3195

CAFETERITO
Tarde 8539 – Noche 4450

SINUANO
Día 9545 – Noche 3992

CASH THREE:
Día 132 – Noche 397

PLAY FOUR:
Día 6646 – Noche 2002

WIN FOUR:
5073

EVENING:
2015

CARIBEÑA
Día 6249 – Noche 9323

MOTILON
Tarde 1852 – Noche 8709

FANTÁSTICA
Día 0219 – Noche 3946

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5953 – Tarde 4605

