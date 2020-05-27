Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 27, 2020 4:13 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 4410 – Serie 173
Tolima 4316 – Serie 000
Cruz Roja 7397 – Serie 182
Huila 4762 – Serie 003

DORADO
Mañana 2035 – Tarde 3110

CULONA
Día 4823 – Noche 8119

ASTRO SOL
7992 – Signo Piscis

ASTRO LUNA
6245 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO
0170

PAISITA
Día 5123 – Noche 8362

CHONTICO
Día 8947 – Noche 8060

CAFETERITO
Tarde 3186 – Noche 3733

SINUANO
Día 6153 – Noche 8266

CASH THREE:
Día 944 – Noche 537

PLAY FOUR:
Día 7771 – Noche 9877

WIN FOUR:
8438

EVENING:
5410

CARIBEÑA
Día 6159 – Noche 4799

MOTILON
Tarde 2518 – Noche 4831

FANTÁSTICA
Día 8198 – Noche 1147

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8394 – Tarde 5693

