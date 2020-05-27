Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de mayo en Colombia
mayo 27, 2020 4:13 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 4410 – Serie 173
Tolima 4316 – Serie 000
Cruz Roja 7397 – Serie 182
Huila 4762 – Serie 003
DORADO
Mañana 2035 – Tarde 3110
CULONA
Día 4823 – Noche 8119
ASTRO SOL
7992 – Signo Piscis
ASTRO LUNA
6245 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO
0170
PAISITA
Día 5123 – Noche 8362
CHONTICO
Día 8947 – Noche 8060
CAFETERITO
Tarde 3186 – Noche 3733
SINUANO
Día 6153 – Noche 8266
CASH THREE:
Día 944 – Noche 537
PLAY FOUR:
Día 7771 – Noche 9877
WIN FOUR:
8438
EVENING:
5410
CARIBEÑA
Día 6159 – Noche 4799
MOTILON
Tarde 2518 – Noche 4831
FANTÁSTICA
Día 8198 – Noche 1147
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8394 – Tarde 5693