Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, muere de cáncer de mama
julio 13, 2020 9:05 am
El actor John Travolta confirmó en la madrugada se este lunes el fallecimiento de su esposa, la también actriz, Kelly Preston, a causa de un cáncer de mama.
«Mi hermosa esposa Kelly perdió su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama. Enfrentó una valiente lucha con el amor y apoyo de muchos», publicó Travolta en Instagram.
Preston de 57 años, estuvo casada con Travolta durante 29 años.
La carrera de Preston incluyó papeles en Twins(«Los gemelos golpean dos veces»), From Dusk till Dawn(«Del crepúsculo hasta el amanecer» o «Abierto hasta el amanecer»), Jerry Maguire y The Cat in the Hat.
También colaboró con su marido en Battlefield Earth («Campo de batalla: la Tierra» o «Batalla final: Tierra») y Gotti.
En su publicación, Travolta agradeció a los trabajadores de salud que cuidaron a su mujer «además de a sus muchos amigos y seres queridos que estuvieron a su lado».
«Me tomaré un tiempo para estar con mis hijos que han perdido a su madre, así que discúlpenme por adelantado si no saben de mí por un tiempo. Pero por favor sepan que siento su cariño para las semanas y meses que nos esperan mientras sanamos.Con todo mi amor, JT», escribió.
«Estuvo sometida a tratamiento médico durante algún tiempo, apoyada por sus familiares y amigos cercanos», indicó el representante.
«Era un alma llena de luz, hermosa y amorosa que se preocupaba profundamente por los demás y que le daba vida a todo lo que tocaba. Su familia pide comprensión sobre su necesidad de privacidad en este momento».
Nació en Honolulu, Hawái, bajo el nombre de Kelly Kamalelehua Smith, pero se lo cambió a Kelly Preston antes de obtener su primer papel en el cine, en la comédica romántica Mischief, y luego participó como tal en otra comedia adolescente, Secret Admirer.