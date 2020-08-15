Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 14 de agosto en Colombia
agosto 15, 2020 9:13 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 14 de agosto en el territorio colombiano:
MEDELLÍN
6143 Serie 020
SANTANDER
3510 Serie 157
RISARALDA
0278 Serie 164
DORADO
Mañana 0830
Tarde 5748
CULONA
Día 3106
Noche 2401
ASTRO SOL
9944 Tauro
ASTRO LUNA
2071 Cáncer
PIJAO DE ORO
4404
PAISITA
Día 6032
Noche 9963
CHONTICO
Día 6251
Noche 9355
CAFETERITO
Tarde 7800
Noche 6075
SINUANO
Día 8621
Noche 2704
CASH THREE
Día 041
Noche 969
PLAY FOUR
Día 4320
Noche 7975
SAMÁN
6265
CARIBEÑA
Día 0467
Noche 9411
MOTILÓN
Tarde 4940
Noche 7547
FANTÁSTICA
Día 7564
Noche 0456
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1347
Tarde 1766