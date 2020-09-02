Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 1 de septiembre en Colombia

Loterias

Loterías y chances del 1 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 5737 – Serie 122

Huila 8944 – Serie 125

DORADO

Mañana 5971 – Tarde 3986

CULONA

Día 9714 – Noche 3426

ASTRO SOL

2170 – Signo Capricornio

ASTRO LUNA

8977 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO

9558

PAISISTA

Día 6047 – Noche 0313

CHONTICO

Día 1454 – Noche 9149

CAFETERITO

Tarde 3156 – Noche 5876

SINUANO

Día 6215 – Noche 2872

CASH THREE:

Día 099 – Noche 596

PLAY FOUR:

Día 6637 – Noche 4214

WIN FOUR:

6965

EVENING:

3371

SAMAN

Día 0531

CARIBEÑA

Día 0396 – Noche 5162

MOTILON

Tarde 5395 – Noche 4489

FANTÁSTICA

Día 7948 – Noche 8076

ANTIOQUEÑITA

Día 9951 – Tarde 6371