Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 1 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 2, 2020 4:14 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 1 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 5737 – Serie 122
Huila 8944 – Serie 125

DORADO
Mañana 5971 – Tarde 3986

CULONA
Día 9714 – Noche 3426

ASTRO SOL
2170 – Signo Capricornio

ASTRO LUNA
8977 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO
9558

PAISISTA
Día 6047 – Noche 0313

CHONTICO
Día 1454 – Noche 9149

CAFETERITO
Tarde 3156 – Noche 5876

SINUANO
Día 6215 – Noche 2872

CASH THREE:
Día 099 – Noche 596

PLAY FOUR:
Día 6637 – Noche 4214

WIN FOUR:
6965

EVENING:
3371

SAMAN
Día 0531

CARIBEÑA
Día 0396 – Noche 5162

MOTILON
Tarde 5395 – Noche 4489

FANTÁSTICA
Día 7948 – Noche 8076

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9951 – Tarde 6371

