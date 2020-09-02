Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 1 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 2, 2020 4:14 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 1 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5737 – Serie 122
Huila 8944 – Serie 125
DORADO
Mañana 5971 – Tarde 3986
CULONA
Día 9714 – Noche 3426
ASTRO SOL
2170 – Signo Capricornio
ASTRO LUNA
8977 – Signo Piscis
PIJAO
9558
PAISISTA
Día 6047 – Noche 0313
CHONTICO
Día 1454 – Noche 9149
CAFETERITO
Tarde 3156 – Noche 5876
SINUANO
Día 6215 – Noche 2872
CASH THREE:
Día 099 – Noche 596
PLAY FOUR:
Día 6637 – Noche 4214
WIN FOUR:
6965
EVENING:
3371
SAMAN
Día 0531
CARIBEÑA
Día 0396 – Noche 5162
MOTILON
Tarde 5395 – Noche 4489
FANTÁSTICA
Día 7948 – Noche 8076
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9951 – Tarde 6371