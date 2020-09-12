Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 11 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 12, 2020 6:39 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 11 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Medellín 9315 – Serie 134
Santander 6005 – Serie 133
Risaralda 3305 – Serie 047
DORADO
Mañana 3817 – Tarde 3054
CULONA
Día 7328 – Noche 5983
ASTRO SOL
0890 – Signo Sagitario
ASTRO LUNA
3965 – Signo Leo
PIJAO
6818
PAISISTA
Día 7495 – Noche 1322
CHONTICO
Día 3969 – Noche 0293
CAFETERITO
Tarde 5399 – Noche 9362
SINUANO
Día 2310 – Noche 5390
CASH THREE:
Día 006 – Noche 936
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3371 – Noche 8926
WIN 4:
4074
SAMAN
Día 1985
CARIBEÑA
Día 5382 – Noche 8054
MOTILON
Tarde 7066 – Noche 1294
FANTÁSTICA
Día 2323 – Noche 1040
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0927 – Tarde 7600