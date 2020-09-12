Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 11 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 12, 2020 6:39 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 11 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Medellín 9315 – Serie 134
Santander 6005 – Serie 133
Risaralda 3305 – Serie 047

DORADO
Mañana 3817 – Tarde 3054

CULONA
Día 7328 – Noche 5983

ASTRO SOL
0890 – Signo Sagitario

ASTRO LUNA
3965 – Signo Leo

PIJAO
6818

PAISISTA
Día 7495 – Noche 1322

CHONTICO
Día 3969 – Noche 0293

CAFETERITO
Tarde 5399 – Noche 9362

SINUANO
Día 2310 – Noche 5390

CASH THREE:
Día 006 – Noche 936

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3371 – Noche 8926

WIN 4:
4074

SAMAN
Día 1985

CARIBEÑA
Día 5382 – Noche 8054

MOTILON
Tarde 7066 – Noche 1294

FANTÁSTICA
Día 2323 – Noche 1040

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0927 – Tarde 7600

