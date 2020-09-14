Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 13 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 14, 2020 4:09 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 13 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 9373

CULONA
Noche 6351

ASTRO LUNA
7988 Tauro

PIJAO
7888

PAISITA
Día 9301 – Noche 4986

CHONTICO
Día 8206 – Noche 7674

CAFETERITO
Noche 8634

SINUANO
Día 9530 – Noche 6805

CASH THREE:
Día 389 – Noche 331

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5901 – Noche 9733

SAMAN
Día 5196

CARIBEÑA
Día 7665 – Noche 1671

MOTILON
Tarde 1703 – Noche 0238

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 6359

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 2538 – Tarde 1731

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 12 DE SEP

Baloto 10 11 37 40 41 09
Revancha 08 15 21 27 35 10
Boyacá 3210 – Serie 244
Cauca 7052 – Serie 135

