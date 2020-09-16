Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 15 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 16, 2020 4:13 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 15 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8672 – Serie 167
Huila 9762 – Serie 045

DORADO
Mañana 9099 – Tarde 1765

CULONA
Día 5339 – Noche 1700

ASTRO SOL
9467 – Signo Géminis

ASTRO LUNA
5037 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO
9980

PAISITA
Día 5154 – Noche 8177

CHONTICO
Día 1753 – Noche 6680

CAFETERITO
Tarde 3225 – Noche 3009

SINUANO
Día 2321 – Noche 7937

CASH THREE:
Día 393 – Noche 546

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0748 – Noche 7403

SAMAN
Día 2998

CARIBEÑA
Día 7597 – Noche 9453

MOTILON
Tarde 3162 – Noche 3192

FANTÁSTICA
Día 4523 – Noche 1425

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0524 – Tarde 9887

