Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 22 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 23, 2020 4:14 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 22 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 2431 – Serie 242
Huila 4780 – Serie 017

DORADO
Mañana 1639 – Tarde 7049

CULONA
Día 6367 – Noche 8619

ASTRO SOL
8169 – Signo Leo

ASTRO LUNA
3549 – Signo Libra

PIJAO
4925

PAISITA
Día 9967 – Noche 9047

CHONTICO
Día 8407 – Noche 1320

CAFETERITO
Tarde 4239 – Noche 2732

SINUANO
Día 7009 – Noche 6660

CASH THREE:
Día 308 – Noche 472

PLAY FOUR:
Día 4800 – Noche 6068

SAMAN
Día 9552

CARIBEÑA
Día 7529 – Noche 9909

MOTILON
Tarde 4893 – Noche 6350

FANTÁSTICA
Día 6324 – Noche 0288

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5936 – Tarde 3603

WIN 4:
8487

EVENING:
4203

