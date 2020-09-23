Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 22 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 23, 2020 4:14 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 22 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 2431 – Serie 242
Huila 4780 – Serie 017
DORADO
Mañana 1639 – Tarde 7049
CULONA
Día 6367 – Noche 8619
ASTRO SOL
8169 – Signo Leo
ASTRO LUNA
3549 – Signo Libra
PIJAO
4925
PAISITA
Día 9967 – Noche 9047
CHONTICO
Día 8407 – Noche 1320
CAFETERITO
Tarde 4239 – Noche 2732
SINUANO
Día 7009 – Noche 6660
CASH THREE:
Día 308 – Noche 472
PLAY FOUR:
Día 4800 – Noche 6068
SAMAN
Día 9552
CARIBEÑA
Día 7529 – Noche 9909
MOTILON
Tarde 4893 – Noche 6350
FANTÁSTICA
Día 6324 – Noche 0288
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5936 – Tarde 3603
WIN 4:
8487
EVENING:
4203