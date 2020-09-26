Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este viernes 25 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 26, 2020 8:13 am
Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este viernes 25 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
MEDELLÍN
9055 serie 046
SANTANDER
8874 serie 236
RISARALDA
4059 serie 052
DORADO
Mañana 4353
Tarde 4528
CULONA
Día 6358
Noche 3493
ASTRO SOL
1161 Piscis
ASTRO LUNA
8414 Piscis
PIJAO DE ORO
7881
PAISITA
Día 4505
Noche 0168
CHONTICO
Día 5126
Noche 2975
CAFETERITO
Tarde 6647
Noche 8228
SINUANO
Día 9031
Noche 2330
CASH THREE
Día 517
Noche 354
PLAY FOUR
Día 8025
Noche 4949
SAMÁN
8202
CARIBEÑA
Día 3908
Noche 1059
MOTILÓN
Tarde 3883
Noche 9598
FANTÁSTICA
Día 1364
Noche 1433
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 0664
Tarde 3880