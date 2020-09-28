Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 27 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 28, 2020 4:14 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 27 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 8161

CULONA
Noche 4303

ASTRO LUNA
2101 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO
2406

PAISITA
Día 1992 – Noche 2753

CHONTICO
Día 5245 – Noche 6266

CAFETERITO
Noche 2661

SINUANO
Día 9585 – Noche 3748

CASH THREE:
Día 892 – Noche 918

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0958 – Noche 1002

SAMAN
Día 1739

CARIBEÑA
Día 1659 – Noche 5006

MOTILON
Tarde 0662 – Noche 1111

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 8521

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1400 – Tarde 2853

EVENING:
1565

RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 26 DE SEP

Baloto 01 05 18 38 41 10
Revancha 04 13 22 36 37 10
Boyacá 2636 – Serie 385
Cauca 8353 – Serie 099

