Resultados de las loterías y chances de este domingo 27 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 28, 2020 4:14 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 27 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 8161
CULONA
Noche 4303
ASTRO LUNA
2101 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO
2406
PAISITA
Día 1992 – Noche 2753
CHONTICO
Día 5245 – Noche 6266
CAFETERITO
Noche 2661
SINUANO
Día 9585 – Noche 3748
CASH THREE:
Día 892 – Noche 918
PLAY FOUR:
Día 0958 – Noche 1002
SAMAN
Día 1739
CARIBEÑA
Día 1659 – Noche 5006
MOTILON
Tarde 0662 – Noche 1111
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 8521
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1400 – Tarde 2853
EVENING:
1565
RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 26 DE SEP
Baloto 01 05 18 38 41 10
Revancha 04 13 22 36 37 10
Boyacá 2636 – Serie 385
Cauca 8353 – Serie 099