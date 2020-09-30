Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 29 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 30, 2020 4:15 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 29 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 4460 – Serie 092
Huila 2376 – Serie 106

DORADO
Mañana 4705 – Tarde 4231

CULONA
Día 2284 – Noche 7127

ASTRO SOL
5683 – Signo Piscis

ASTRO LUNA
7698 – Signo Aries

PIJAO
8652

PAISITA
Día 6108 – Noche 3457

CHONTICO
Día 8471 – Noche 4856

CAFETERITO
Tarde 1022 – Noche 0324

SINUANO
Día 4825 – Noche 2051

CASH THREE:
Día 545 – Noche 078

PLAY FOUR:
Día 3520 – Noche 5375

SAMAN
Día 9684

CARIBEÑA
Día 9034 – Noche 4943

MOTILON
Tarde 5305 – Noche 2256

FANTÁSTICA
Día 8978 – Noche 8525

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1055 – Tarde 1749

WIN 4:
0035

EVENING:
3225

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *