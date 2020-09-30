Última noticia
Resultados de las loterías y chances de este martes 29 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 30, 2020 4:15 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 29 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 4460 – Serie 092
Huila 2376 – Serie 106
DORADO
Mañana 4705 – Tarde 4231
CULONA
Día 2284 – Noche 7127
ASTRO SOL
5683 – Signo Piscis
ASTRO LUNA
7698 – Signo Aries
PIJAO
8652
PAISITA
Día 6108 – Noche 3457
CHONTICO
Día 8471 – Noche 4856
CAFETERITO
Tarde 1022 – Noche 0324
SINUANO
Día 4825 – Noche 2051
CASH THREE:
Día 545 – Noche 078
PLAY FOUR:
Día 3520 – Noche 5375
SAMAN
Día 9684
CARIBEÑA
Día 9034 – Noche 4943
MOTILON
Tarde 5305 – Noche 2256
FANTÁSTICA
Día 8978 – Noche 8525
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 1055 – Tarde 1749
WIN 4:
0035
EVENING:
3225