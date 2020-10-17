Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este viernes 16 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 17, 2020 9:21 am
Loterías y chances del 16 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
MEDELLIN
3045 serie 120
SANTANDER
3483 serie 270
RISARALDA
1890 serie 085
DORADO
Mañana
6338
Tarde
2878
CULONA
0750
ASTRO SOL
2789 Piscis
ASTRO LUNA
9008 Piscis
PIJAO DE ORO
4478
PAISITA
Día
2419
Noche
3160
CHONTICO
Día
1496
Noche
7671
CAFETERITO
Tarde
5352
Noche
9737
SINUANO
Día
4590
Noche
3101
CASH THREE
Día
383
Noche
138
PLAY FOUR
Día
6459
Noche
5634
SAMAN
Día
4667
CARIBEÑA
Día
6222
Noche
6172
MOTILÓN
Tarde
7789
Noche
0137
FANTÁSTICA
Día
5855
Noche
6923
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día
7769
Tarde
7892
CULONA
Noche
0248