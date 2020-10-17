Resultado de las loterías y chances de este viernes 16 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 17, 2020 9:21 am

Loterías y chances del 16 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

MEDELLIN
3045 serie 120

SANTANDER
3483 serie 270

RISARALDA
1890 serie 085

DORADO
Mañana
6338
Tarde
2878

CULONA
0750

ASTRO SOL
2789 Piscis

ASTRO LUNA
9008 Piscis

PIJAO DE ORO
4478

PAISITA
Día
2419
Noche
3160

CHONTICO
Día
1496
Noche
7671

CAFETERITO
Tarde
5352
Noche
9737

SINUANO
Día
4590
Noche
3101

CASH THREE
Día
383
Noche
138

PLAY FOUR
Día
6459
Noche
5634

SAMAN
Día
4667

CARIBEÑA
Día
6222
Noche
6172

MOTILÓN
Tarde
7789

Noche
0137

FANTÁSTICA
Día
5855
Noche
6923

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día
7769
Tarde
7892

CULONA
Noche
0248

