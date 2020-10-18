Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este sábado 17 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 18, 2020 9:46 am
Loterías y chances del 17 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
BALOTO
2-21-27-36-40 * 15
BALOTO REVANCHA
1-5-16-26.29 * 8
BOYACÁ
8045 serie 067
CAUCA
6176 serie 187
DORADO
Mañana
7105
Tarde
7994
Noche
3956
CULONA
0633
ASTRO SOL
8070 Cáncer
ASTRO LUNA
1353 Capricornio
PIJAO DE ORO
1266
PAISITA
Día
5999
Noche
2973
CHONTICO
Día
1919
Noche
9341
CAFETERITO
Tarde
2637
Noche
2824
SINUANO
Día
1222
Noche
1823
CASH THREE
Día
624
Noche
447
PLAY FOUR
Día
8893
Noche
2064
SAMAN DÍA
4794
CARIBEÑA
Día
2096
Noche
1146
MOTILÓN
Tarde
1166
Noche
9748
PAISA LOTTO
2578
FANTÁSTICA
Día
6909
Noche
9655
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día
1521
Tarde
7935
CULONA NOCHE
1643