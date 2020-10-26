Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 25 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 26, 2020 4:18 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 25 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 8682

CULONA
Noche 5371

ASTRO LUNA
0411 – Signo Acuario

PIJAO
1373

PAISITA
Día 5866 – Noche 5287

CHONTICO
Día 9404 – Noche 1399

CAFETERITO
Noche 9250

SINUANO
Día 0898 – Noche 8386

CASH THREE:
Día 992 – Noche 362

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8517 – Noche 5519

SAMAN
Día 8412

CARIBEÑA
Día 8770 – Noche 1550

MOTILON
Tarde 3477 – Noche 7804

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1259

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4121 – Tarde 7171

WIN 4:
8736

EVENING:
5727

RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 24 DE OCT

Baloto 19 20 28 40 42 13
Revancha 06 10 18 27 35 10
Boyacá 6376 – Serie 141
Cauca 1411 – Serie 136

