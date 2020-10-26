Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 25 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 26, 2020 4:18 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 25 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 8682
CULONA
Noche 5371
ASTRO LUNA
0411 – Signo Acuario
PIJAO
1373
PAISITA
Día 5866 – Noche 5287
CHONTICO
Día 9404 – Noche 1399
CAFETERITO
Noche 9250
SINUANO
Día 0898 – Noche 8386
CASH THREE:
Día 992 – Noche 362
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8517 – Noche 5519
SAMAN
Día 8412
CARIBEÑA
Día 8770 – Noche 1550
MOTILON
Tarde 3477 – Noche 7804
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1259
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 4121 – Tarde 7171
WIN 4:
8736
EVENING:
5727
RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 24 DE OCT
Baloto 19 20 28 40 42 13
Revancha 06 10 18 27 35 10
Boyacá 6376 – Serie 141
Cauca 1411 – Serie 136