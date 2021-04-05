Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 4 de abril en Colombia

abril 5, 2021 4:30 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 4 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 1881

CULONA
Día 2510 – Noche 1725

ASTRO LUNA
8760 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO
4126

PAISITA
Día 7059 – Noche 2982

CHONTICO
Día 0180 – Noche 9385

CAFETERITO
Noche 2925

SINUANO
Día 3960 – Noche 3623

CASH THREE:
Día 392 – Noche 354

PLAY FOUR:
Día 6724 – Noche 7010

SAMAN
Día 5869

CARIBEÑA
Día 9990 – Noche 5642

MOTILON
Tarde 5425 – Noche 4649

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 2438

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6630 – Tarde 3961

WIN 4
9747

Evening
7642

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 3 DE ABRIL

Baloto 02 23 30 33 40 16
Revancha 07 13 27 29 41 15
Boyacá 6737 – Serie 374
Cauca 7135 – Serie 056

