Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 4 de abril en Colombia
abril 5, 2021 4:30 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 4 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 1881
CULONA
Día 2510 – Noche 1725
ASTRO LUNA
8760 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO
4126
PAISITA
Día 7059 – Noche 2982
CHONTICO
Día 0180 – Noche 9385
CAFETERITO
Noche 2925
SINUANO
Día 3960 – Noche 3623
CASH THREE:
Día 392 – Noche 354
PLAY FOUR:
Día 6724 – Noche 7010
SAMAN
Día 5869
CARIBEÑA
Día 9990 – Noche 5642
MOTILON
Tarde 5425 – Noche 4649
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 2438
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6630 – Tarde 3961
WIN 4
9747
Evening
7642
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 3 DE ABRIL
Baloto 02 23 30 33 40 16
Revancha 07 13 27 29 41 15
Boyacá 6737 – Serie 374
Cauca 7135 – Serie 056