Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 6 de abril en Colombia
abril 7, 2021 4:20 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 6 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 2558 – Serie 058
Huila 6684 – Serie 006
DORADO
Mañana 6606 – Tarde 0876
CULONA
Día 0260 – Noche 1765
ASTRO SOL
6255 . Signo Acuario
ASTRO LUNA
7439 – Signo Capricornio
PIJAO
2264
PAISITA
Día 4627 – Noche 4205
CHONTICO
Día 8084 – Noche 4012
CAFETERITO
Tarde 6109 – Noche 3279
SINUANO
Día 2391 – Noche 3694
CASH THREE:
Día 225 – Noche 562
PLAY FOUR:
Día 9150 – Noche 2752
SAMAN
Día 1039
CARIBEÑA
Día 7671 – Noche 8723
MOTILON
Tarde 2814 – Noche 7206
FANTÁSTICA
Día 8150 – Noche 6257
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6448 – Tarde 9508
WIN 4
7524
Evening
0731