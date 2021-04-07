Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 6 de abril en Colombia

abril 7, 2021 4:20 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 6 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 2558 – Serie 058
Huila 6684 – Serie 006

DORADO
Mañana 6606 – Tarde 0876

CULONA
Día 0260 – Noche 1765

ASTRO SOL
6255 . Signo Acuario

ASTRO LUNA
7439 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO
2264

PAISITA
Día 4627 – Noche 4205

CHONTICO
Día 8084 – Noche 4012

CAFETERITO
Tarde 6109 – Noche 3279

SINUANO
Día 2391 – Noche 3694

CASH THREE:
Día 225 – Noche 562

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9150 – Noche 2752

SAMAN
Día 1039

CARIBEÑA
Día 7671 – Noche 8723

MOTILON
Tarde 2814 – Noche 7206

FANTÁSTICA
Día 8150 – Noche 6257

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6448 – Tarde 9508

WIN 4
7524

Evening
0731

