Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 13 de abril en Colombia

abril 14, 2021 4:22 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 13 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 2606 – Serie 162
Huila 4036 – Serie 026

DORADO
Mañana 9592 – Tarde 6198

CULONA
Día 8343 – Noche 7881

ASTRO SOL
3106 – Signo Sagitario

ASTRO LUNA
2503 – Signo Cáncer

PIJAO
5812

PAISITA
Día 7304 – Noche 7173

CHONTICO
Día 7816 – Noche 8809

CAFETERITO
Tarde 3058 – Noche 9724

SINUANO
Día 0157 – Noche 0411

CASH THREE:
Día 371 – Noche 081

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1812 – Noche 9433

SAMAN
Día 2127

CARIBEÑA
Día 4059 – Noche 0637

MOTILON
Tarde 2089 – Noche 0199

FANTÁSTICA
Día 4810 – Noche 4630

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 2073 – Tarde 7757

WIN 4
1165

Evening
5716

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *