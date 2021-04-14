Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 13 de abril en Colombia
abril 14, 2021 4:22 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 13 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 2606 – Serie 162
Huila 4036 – Serie 026
DORADO
Mañana 9592 – Tarde 6198
CULONA
Día 8343 – Noche 7881
ASTRO SOL
3106 – Signo Sagitario
ASTRO LUNA
2503 – Signo Cáncer
PIJAO
5812
PAISITA
Día 7304 – Noche 7173
CHONTICO
Día 7816 – Noche 8809
CAFETERITO
Tarde 3058 – Noche 9724
SINUANO
Día 0157 – Noche 0411
CASH THREE:
Día 371 – Noche 081
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1812 – Noche 9433
SAMAN
Día 2127
CARIBEÑA
Día 4059 – Noche 0637
MOTILON
Tarde 2089 – Noche 0199
FANTÁSTICA
Día 4810 – Noche 4630
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 2073 – Tarde 7757
WIN 4
1165
Evening
5716