Resultado de las loterías y chances de este sábado 17 de abril en Colombia

abril 18, 2021 6:47 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este sábado 17 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Baloto 05 07 11 16 29 05
Revancha 19 27 33 35 40 09
Boyacá 8772 – Serie 049
Cauca 3956 – Serie 089

DORADO
Mañana 4866 – Tarde 4451 – Noche 0870

CULONA
Día 6618 – Noche 6531

ASTRO SOL
2530 – Signo Tauro

ASTRO LUNA
7794 – Signo Cáncer

PIJAO
0549

PAISITA
Día 6639 – Noche 7802

CHONTICO
Día 1350 – Noche 8163

CAFETERITO
Tarde 6781 – Noche 9932

SINUANO
Día 2486 – Noche 5438

CASH THREE:
Día 051 – Noche 207

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9415 – Noche 7743

SAMAN
Día 7691

CARIBEÑA
Día 9218 – Noche 9180

MOTILON
Tarde 5390 – Noche 7078

FANTÁSTICA
Día 2405 – Noche 5604

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5169 – Tarde 9579

WIN 4
1041

Evening
7744

Paisa Lotto
9526

Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

