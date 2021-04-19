Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 18 de abril en Colombia
abril 19, 2021 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 18 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 0286
CULONA
Día 0554 – Noche 1900
ASTRO LUNA
0385 – Signo Piscis
PIJAO
4209
PAISITA
Día 5107 – Noche 2653
CHONTICO
Día 7208 – Noche 7041
CAFETERITO
Noche 8634
SINUANO
Día 0668 – Noche 3863
CASH THREE:
Día 039 – Noche 611
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8425 – Noche 9572
SAMAN
Día 8708
CARIBEÑA
Día 0650 – Noche 8546
MOTILON
Tarde 8732 – Noche 1082
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 9219
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5475 – Tarde 1979
WIN 4
4601
Evening
0655
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 17 DE ABRIL
Baloto 05 07 11 16 29 05
Revancha 19 27 33 35 40 09
Boyacá 8772 – Serie 049
Cauca 3956 – Serie 089