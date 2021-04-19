Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 18 de abril en Colombia

abril 19, 2021 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 18 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 0286

CULONA
Día 0554 – Noche 1900

ASTRO LUNA
0385 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO
4209

PAISITA
Día 5107 – Noche 2653

CHONTICO
Día 7208 – Noche 7041

CAFETERITO
Noche 8634

SINUANO
Día 0668 – Noche 3863

CASH THREE:
Día 039 – Noche 611

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8425 – Noche 9572

SAMAN
Día 8708

CARIBEÑA
Día 0650 – Noche 8546

MOTILON
Tarde 8732 – Noche 1082

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 9219

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5475 – Tarde 1979

WIN 4
4601

Evening
0655

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 17 DE ABRIL

Baloto 05 07 11 16 29 05
Revancha 19 27 33 35 40 09
Boyacá 8772 – Serie 049
Cauca 3956 – Serie 089

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *