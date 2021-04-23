Resultado de las loterías y chances de este jueves 22 de abril en Colombia

abril 23, 2021 4:23 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 22 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Bogotá 3866 – Serie 229
Quindío 1866 – Serie 002

DORADO
Mañana 5824 – Tarde 1659

CULONA
Día 8593 – Noche 4595

ASTRO SOL
0035 – Signo Virgo

ASTRO LUNA
5177 – Signo Leo

PIJAO
4909

PAISITA
Día 4157 – Noche 4283

CHONTICO
Día 8593 – Noche 9475

CAFETERITO
Tarde 6089 – Noche 8869

SINUANO
Día 4034 – Noche 9540

CASH THREE:
Día 480 – Noche 919

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8570 – Noche 9665

SAMAN
Día 5601

CARIBEÑA
Día 4670 – Noche 2440

MOTILON
Tarde 6145 – Noche 5322

FANTÁSTICA
Día 9210 – Noche 2562

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8573 – Tarde 4087

WIN 4
5830

Evening
8549

