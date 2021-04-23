Resultado de las loterías y chances de este jueves 22 de abril en Colombia
abril 23, 2021 4:23 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este jueves 22 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Bogotá 3866 – Serie 229
Quindío 1866 – Serie 002
DORADO
Mañana 5824 – Tarde 1659
CULONA
Día 8593 – Noche 4595
ASTRO SOL
0035 – Signo Virgo
ASTRO LUNA
5177 – Signo Leo
PIJAO
4909
PAISITA
Día 4157 – Noche 4283
CHONTICO
Día 8593 – Noche 9475
CAFETERITO
Tarde 6089 – Noche 8869
SINUANO
Día 4034 – Noche 9540
CASH THREE:
Día 480 – Noche 919
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8570 – Noche 9665
SAMAN
Día 5601
CARIBEÑA
Día 4670 – Noche 2440
MOTILON
Tarde 6145 – Noche 5322
FANTÁSTICA
Día 9210 – Noche 2562
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8573 – Tarde 4087
WIN 4
5830
Evening
8549