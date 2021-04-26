Premios Oscars 2021: ‘Nomadland’, McDormand y Hopkins

–La gran triunfadora de los Premios Oscar 2021 fue’Nomadland’, que obtuvo tres estatuillas; ‘La madre del blues’, ‘Judas y el mesías negro’, ‘El padre’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘Soul’ y ‘Mank’ consiguieronn dos estatuillas.

Chloé Zhao se conviertió en la segunda mujer que gana el Oscar a la mejor dirección.

Con tres Oscar, Frances McDormand empata con Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Jack Nicholson y Daniel Day-Lewis. Es la primera mujer que gana la estatuilla como productora y como intérprete.

La lista completa de ganadores de los Oscars 2021, es la siguiente:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Una joven prometedora

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

El padre

Sound of Metal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Lee Isaac Chung por Minari

Emerald Fennell por Una joven prometedora

David Fincher por Mank

Thomas Vinterberg por Otra ronda

Chloé Zhao por Nomadland

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed por Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman por La madre del blues

Anthony Hopkins por El padre

Gary Oldman por Mank

Steven Yeun por Minari

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis por La madre del blues

Andra Day por Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby por Fragmentos de una mujer

Frances McDormand por Nomadland

Carey Mulligan por Una joven prometedora

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Sacha Baron Cohen por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya por Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. por Una noche en Miami…

Paul Raci por Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield por Judas and the Black Messiah

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Maria Bakalova por Borat, película film secuela

Glenn Close por Hillbilly, una elegía rural

Olivia Colman por El padre

Amanda Seyfried por Mank

Youn Yuh-jung por Minari

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Una joven prometedora

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Minari

Sound of Metal

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Borat, película film secuela

Una noche en Miami…

Nomadland

El padre

Tigre blanco

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mank

Nomadland

Noticias del gran mundo

MEJOR MONTAJE

Una joven prometedora

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Nomadland

El padre

Sound of Metal

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La madre del blues

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

El padre

Tenet

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del blues

Mank

Mulán

Pinocho

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Emma

Hillbilly, una elegía rural

La madre del blues

Mank

Pinocho

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Cielo de medianoche

Love and Monsters

El magnífico Iván

Mulán

Tenet

MEJOR SONIDO

Greyhound

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

Soul

Sound of Metal

MEJOR MÚSICA

Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas

Mank

Minari

Noticias del gran mundo

Soul

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Festival de la Canción de Eurovision: La historia de Fire Saga: Husavik (My Hometown)

Judas and the Black Messiah: Fight for You

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago: Hear My Voice

Una noche en Miami…: Speak Now

La vida por delante: Io Si (Seen)

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumanía)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Otra ronda (Dinamarca)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

El agente topo

Collective

Crip Camp

Lo que el pulpo me enseñó

Time

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Más allá de la luna

Onward

La oveja Shaun: Granjaguedón

Soul

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha