Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 25 de abril en Colombia
abril 26, 2021 4:22 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 25 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 7945
CULONA
Día 0788 – Noche 4448
ASTRO LUNA
3970 – Signo Cáncer
PIJAO
6483
PAISITA
Día 4850 – Noche 7105
CHONTICO
Día 5538 – Noche 2138
CAFETERITO
Noche 3266
SINUANO
Día 4787 – Noche 6241
CASH THREE:
Día 025 – Noche 957
PLAY FOUR:
Día 7009 – Noche 7943
SAMAN
Día 8819
CARIBEÑA
Día 8536 – Noche 8711
MOTILON
Tarde 9331 – Noche 7828
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1150
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9458 – Tarde 9233
WIN 4
3411
Evening
8188
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 24 DE ABRIL
Baloto 06 10 25 31 36 16
Revancha 05 09 10 18 27 05
Boyacá 0457 – Serie 336
Cauca 1579 – Serie 107