Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 25 de abril en Colombia

abril 26, 2021 4:22 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 25 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 7945

CULONA
Día 0788 – Noche 4448

ASTRO LUNA
3970 – Signo Cáncer

PIJAO
6483

PAISITA
Día 4850 – Noche 7105

CHONTICO
Día 5538 – Noche 2138

CAFETERITO
Noche 3266

SINUANO
Día 4787 – Noche 6241

CASH THREE:
Día 025 – Noche 957

PLAY FOUR:
Día 7009 – Noche 7943

SAMAN
Día 8819

CARIBEÑA
Día 8536 – Noche 8711

MOTILON
Tarde 9331 – Noche 7828

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1150

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9458 – Tarde 9233

WIN 4
3411

Evening
8188

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 24 DE ABRIL

Baloto 06 10 25 31 36 16
Revancha 05 09 10 18 27 05
Boyacá 0457 – Serie 336
Cauca 1579 – Serie 107

