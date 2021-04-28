Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 27 de abril en Colombia

abril 28, 2021 4:23 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 27 de abril en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 4686 – Serie 012
Huila 3379 – Serie 136

DORADO
Mañana 6946 – Tarde 0523

CULONA
Día 4413 – Noche 5823

ASTRO SOL
0869 – Signo Aries

ASTRO LUNA
8976 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO
8097

PAISITA
Día 4559 – Noche 3094

CHONTICO
Día 9461 – Noche 0697

CAFETERITO
Tarde 4487 – Noche 4578

SINUANO
Día 3042 – Noche 3570

CASH THREE:
Día 303 – Noche 541

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0818 – Noche 0149

SAMAN
Día 9541

CARIBEÑA
Día 7920 – Noche 3422

MOTILON
Tarde 1555 – Noche 2501

FANTÁSTICA
Día 2537 – Noche 5436

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7738 – Tarde 4078

WIN 4
6839

Evening
2208

