Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 27 de abril en Colombia
abril 28, 2021 4:23 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 27 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 4686 – Serie 012
Huila 3379 – Serie 136
DORADO
Mañana 6946 – Tarde 0523
CULONA
Día 4413 – Noche 5823
ASTRO SOL
0869 – Signo Aries
ASTRO LUNA
8976 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO
8097
PAISITA
Día 4559 – Noche 3094
CHONTICO
Día 9461 – Noche 0697
CAFETERITO
Tarde 4487 – Noche 4578
SINUANO
Día 3042 – Noche 3570
CASH THREE:
Día 303 – Noche 541
PLAY FOUR:
Día 0818 – Noche 0149
SAMAN
Día 9541
CARIBEÑA
Día 7920 – Noche 3422
MOTILON
Tarde 1555 – Noche 2501
FANTÁSTICA
Día 2537 – Noche 5436
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 7738 – Tarde 4078
WIN 4
6839
Evening
2208