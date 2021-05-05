Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 4 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 5, 2021 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 4 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 0713 – Serie 057
Huila 5641 – Serie 092

DORADO
Mañana 3289 – Tarde 4097

CULONA
Día 1300 – Noche 7303

ASTRO SOL
8512 – Signo Cáncer

ASTRO LUNA
1528 – Signo Virgo

PIJAO
6721

PAISITA
Día 1541 – Noche 5064

CHONTICO
Día 0546 – Noche 7098

CAFETERITO
Tarde 8849 – Noche 6248

SINUANO
Día 2550 – Noche 3107

CASH THREE:
Día 522 – Noche 697

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8638 – Noche 5808

SAMAN
Día 8982

CARIBEÑA
Día 4917 – Noche 4898

MOTILON
Tarde 2802 – Noche 6028

FANTÁSTICA
Día 1504 – Noche 7532

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9639 – Tarde 4828

WIN 4
6586

Evening
6886

