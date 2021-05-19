Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 18 de mayo en Colombia

mayo 19, 2021 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 18 de mayo en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 3846 – Serie 042
Tolima 0821 – Serie 075
Cruz Roja 7876 – Serie 247
Huila 0716 – Serie 064

DORADO
Mañana 6893 – Tarde 1388

CULONA
Día 7960 – Noche 3974

ASTRO SOL
6829 – Signo Sagitario

ASTRO LUNA
1676 – Signo Piscis

PIJAO
7260

PAISITA
Día 4149 – Noche 3582

CHONTICO
Día 9120 – Noche 2132

CAFETERITO
Tarde 0159 – Noche 8951

SINUANO
Día 3713 – Noche 3522

CASH THREE:
Día 385 – Noche 998

PLAY FOUR:
Día 4539 – Noche 0601

SAMAN
Día 4655

CARIBEÑA
Día 7652 – Noche 9934

MOTILON
Tarde 3085 – Noche 4480

FANTÁSTICA
Día 2136 – Noche 6950

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6281 – Tarde 9447

WIN 4
9129

Evening
7035

