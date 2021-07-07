Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 6 de julio en Colombia
julio 7, 2021 4:27 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 6 de julio en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 8306 – Serie 052
Tolima 3352 – Serie 027
Cruz Roja 6869 – Serie 085
Huila 0609 – Serie 070
DORADO
Mañana 3687 – Tarde 9709
CULONA
Día 0450 – Noche 6211
ASTRO SOL
2440 – Signo Acuario
ASTRO LUNA
3091 – Signo Géminis
PIJAO
3688
PAISITA
Día 4141 – Noche 6648
CHONTICO
Día 8151 – Noche 4468
CAFETERITO
Tarde 4036 – Noche 6227
SINUANO
Día 1844 – Noche 9284
CASH THREE:
Día 723 – Noche 594
PLAY FOUR:
Día 2006 – Noche 2012
SAMAN
Día 3594
CARIBEÑA
Día 7981 – Noche 2044
MOTILON
Tarde 4577 – Noche 6080
FANTÁSTICA
Día 9883 – Noche 3243
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 6008 – Tarde 1292
WIN 4
6069
Evening
9796