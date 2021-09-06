Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 05 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 6, 2021 4:24 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 05 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 4336

CULONA
Día 0325 – Noche 9011

ASTRO LUNA
3621 – Signo Aries

PIJAO
2073

PAISITA
Día 7771 – Noche 1325

CHONTICO
Día 2430 – Noche 1239

CAFETERITO
Noche 9139

SINUANO
Día 0508 – Noche 0359

CASH THREE:
Día 649 – Noche 655

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1255 – Noche 1384

SAMAN
Día 9273

CARIBEÑA
Día 2678 – Noche 8067

MOTILON
Tarde 1179 – Noche 3657

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 2891

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5962 – Tarde 1838

WIN 4
7731

Evening
1885

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 4 DE SEPTIEMBRE

Baloto 22 30 31 34 41 16
Revancha 08 15 30 36 41 14
Boyacá 8405 – Serie 268
Cauca 5783 – Serie 179

