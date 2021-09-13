Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 12 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 13, 2021 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 12 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 0737

CULONA
Día 8952 – Noche 4114

ASTRO LUNA
5945 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO
3554

PAISITA
Día 8594 – Noche 8774

CHONTICO
Día 6752 – Noche 8593

CAFETERITO
Noche 8186

SINUANO
Día 0960 – Noche 3290

CASH THREE:
Día 312 – Noche 457

PLAY FOUR:
Día 0310 – Noche 9280

SAMAN
Día 1263

CARIBEÑA
Día 4221 – Noche 6643

MOTILON
Tarde 9584 – Noche 6544

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1462

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5669 – Tarde 6487

WIN 4
7646

Evening
0393

RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 11 DE SEPTIEMBRE

Baloto 08 09 25 32 41 01
Revancha 07 12 27 35 41 08
Boyacá 4959 – Serie 086
Cauca 1394 – Serie 192

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

