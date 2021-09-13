Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 12 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 13, 2021 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 12 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
DORADO
Noche 0737
CULONA
Día 8952 – Noche 4114
ASTRO LUNA
5945 – Signo Capricornio
PIJAO
3554
PAISITA
Día 8594 – Noche 8774
CHONTICO
Día 6752 – Noche 8593
CAFETERITO
Noche 8186
SINUANO
Día 0960 – Noche 3290
CASH THREE:
Día 312 – Noche 457
PLAY FOUR:
Día 0310 – Noche 9280
SAMAN
Día 1263
CARIBEÑA
Día 4221 – Noche 6643
MOTILON
Tarde 9584 – Noche 6544
FANTÁSTICA
Noche 1462
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5669 – Tarde 6487
WIN 4
7646
Evening
0393
RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 11 DE SEPTIEMBRE
Baloto 08 09 25 32 41 01
Revancha 07 12 27 35 41 08
Boyacá 4959 – Serie 086
Cauca 1394 – Serie 192