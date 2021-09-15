Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 14 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 15, 2021 4:25 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 14 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 8148 – Serie 056
Huila 9822 – Serie 139

DORADO
Mañana 2212 – Tarde 4935

CULONA
Día 8935 – Noche 0952

ASTRO SOL
9207 – Signo Libra

ASTRO LUNA
3036 – Signo Tauro

PIJAO
1555

PAISITA
Día 0239 – Noche 5712

CHONTICO
Día 1247 – Noche 4870

CAFETERITO
Tarde 0834 – Noche 2783

SINUANO
Día 6090 – Noche 6702

CASH THREE:
Día 750 – Noche 310

PLAY FOUR:
Día 8549 – Noche 8439

SAMAN
Día 3821

CARIBEÑA
Día 5932 – Noche 9151

MOTILON
Tarde 3389 – Noche 0691

FANTÁSTICA
Día 0153 – Noche 7920

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9465 – Tarde 2321

WIN 4
6702

Evening
8802

