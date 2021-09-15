Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 14 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 15, 2021 4:25 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 14 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 8148 – Serie 056
Huila 9822 – Serie 139
DORADO
Mañana 2212 – Tarde 4935
CULONA
Día 8935 – Noche 0952
ASTRO SOL
9207 – Signo Libra
ASTRO LUNA
3036 – Signo Tauro
PIJAO
1555
PAISITA
Día 0239 – Noche 5712
CHONTICO
Día 1247 – Noche 4870
CAFETERITO
Tarde 0834 – Noche 2783
SINUANO
Día 6090 – Noche 6702
CASH THREE:
Día 750 – Noche 310
PLAY FOUR:
Día 8549 – Noche 8439
SAMAN
Día 3821
CARIBEÑA
Día 5932 – Noche 9151
MOTILON
Tarde 3389 – Noche 0691
FANTÁSTICA
Día 0153 – Noche 7920
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9465 – Tarde 2321
WIN 4
6702
Evening
8802