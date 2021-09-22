Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 21 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 22, 2021 4:28 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 21 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 9467 – Serie 210
Huila 4256 – Serie 063

DORADO
Mañana 0848 – Tarde 8546

CULONA
Día 9994 – Noche 7822

ASTRO SOL
6913 – Signo Escorpión

ASTRO LUNA
7684 – Signo Sagitario

PIJAO
4380

PAISITA
Día 7684 – Noche 4165

CHONTICO
Día 4577 – Noche 7004

CAFETERITO
Tarde 6852 – Noche 2895

SINUANO
Día 7059 – Noche 4759

CASH THREE:
Día 696 – Noche 742

PLAY FOUR:
Día 1918 – Noche 4108

SAMAN
Día 5656

CARIBEÑA
Día 8647 – Noche 5440

MOTILON
Tarde 1615 – Noche 5364

FANTÁSTICA
Día 2280 – Noche 0327

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 2764 – Tarde 0950

WIN 4
1535

Evening
1426

Escrito por | Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

Deja un comentario