Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 21 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 22, 2021 4:28 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 21 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 9467 – Serie 210
Huila 4256 – Serie 063
DORADO
Mañana 0848 – Tarde 8546
CULONA
Día 9994 – Noche 7822
ASTRO SOL
6913 – Signo Escorpión
ASTRO LUNA
7684 – Signo Sagitario
PIJAO
4380
PAISITA
Día 7684 – Noche 4165
CHONTICO
Día 4577 – Noche 7004
CAFETERITO
Tarde 6852 – Noche 2895
SINUANO
Día 7059 – Noche 4759
CASH THREE:
Día 696 – Noche 742
PLAY FOUR:
Día 1918 – Noche 4108
SAMAN
Día 5656
CARIBEÑA
Día 8647 – Noche 5440
MOTILON
Tarde 1615 – Noche 5364
FANTÁSTICA
Día 2280 – Noche 0327
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 2764 – Tarde 0950
WIN 4
1535
Evening
1426