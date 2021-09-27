Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 26 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 27, 2021 4:19 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 26 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

DORADO
Noche 2376

CULONA
Día 8837 – Noche 3022

ASTRO LUNA
5205 – signo Leo

PIJAO
0794

PAISITA
Día 7577 – Noche 5847

CHONTICO
Día 5568 – Noche 6504

CAFETERITO
Noche 4297

SINUANO
Día 2045 – Noche 5642

CASH THREE:
Día 700 – Noche 631

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5554 – Noche 4960

SAMAN
Día 4062

CARIBEÑA
Día 1137 – Noche 3361

MOTILON
Tarde 7231 – Noche 6427

FANTÁSTICA
Noche 8575

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 5522 – Tarde 6630

WIN 4
8496

Evening
0419

RESULTADOS DEL SABADO 25 DE SEPT

Baloto 09 17 39 41 43 01
Revancha 06 07 23 36 43 10
Boyacá 3331 – Serie 298
Cauca 7829 – Serie 040

