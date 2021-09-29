Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 28 de septiembre en Colombia
septiembre 29, 2021 4:21 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 28 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5962 – Serie 212
Huila 2813 -Serie 014
DORADO
Mañana 0618 – Tarde 9729
CULONA
Día 2637 – Noche 0637
ASTRO SOL
8848 – Signo Virgo
ASTRO LUNA
5423 – Signo Libra
PIJAO
1438
PAISITA
Día 6492 – Noche 8928
CHONTICO
Día 0255 – Noche 1262
CAFETERITO
Tarde 4380 – Noche 1560
SINUANO
Día 9655 – Noche 3365
CASH THREE:
Día 045 – Noche 928
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5811 – Noche 9326
SAMAN
Día 0210
CARIBEÑA
Día 6034 – Noche 4249
MOTILON
Tarde 0452 – Noche 9176
FANTÁSTICA
Día 9880 – Noche 2737
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8277 – Tarde 1764
WIN 4
3925
Evening
1089