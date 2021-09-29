Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 28 de septiembre en Colombia

septiembre 29, 2021 4:21 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 28 de septiembre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 5962 – Serie 212
Huila 2813 -Serie 014

DORADO
Mañana 0618 – Tarde 9729

CULONA
Día 2637 – Noche 0637

ASTRO SOL
8848 – Signo Virgo

ASTRO LUNA
5423 – Signo Libra

PIJAO
1438

PAISITA
Día 6492 – Noche 8928

CHONTICO
Día 0255 – Noche 1262

CAFETERITO
Tarde 4380 – Noche 1560

SINUANO
Día 9655 – Noche 3365

CASH THREE:
Día 045 – Noche 928

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5811 – Noche 9326

SAMAN
Día 0210

CARIBEÑA
Día 6034 – Noche 4249

MOTILON
Tarde 0452 – Noche 9176

FANTÁSTICA
Día 9880 – Noche 2737

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8277 – Tarde 1764

WIN 4
3925

Evening
1089

