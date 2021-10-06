Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 5 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 6, 2021 4:20 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 5 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Cruz Roja 7349 – Serie 024
Huila 4613 – Serie 026

DORADO
Mañana 9128 – Tarde 3841

CULONA
Día 1419 – Noche 6645

ASTRO SOL
0620 – Signo Cáncer

ASTRO LUNA
2395 – Signo Capricornio

PIJAO
2831

PAISITA
Día 8181 – Noche 5418

CHONTICO
Día 6020 – Noche 5575

CAFETERITO
Tarde 5111 – Noche 2572

SINUANO
Día 9472 – Noche 1897

CASH THREE:
Día 728 – Noche 744

PLAY FOUR:
Día 9435 – Noche 9545

SAMAN
Día 5749

CARIBEÑA
Día 2890 – Noche 1490

MOTILON
Tarde 1798 – Noche 8439

FANTÁSTICA
Día 3089 – Noche 9204

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8912 – Tarde 5304

WIN 4
9237

Evening
1293

