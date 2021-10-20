Última noticia
Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 19 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 20, 2021 4:22 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 19 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cundinamarca 6734 – Serie 022
Tolima 8018 – Serie 056
Cruz Roja 9510 – Serie 193
Huila 7476 – Serie 030
DORADO
Mañana 6632 – Tarde 1401
CULONA
Día 9311 – Noche 2748
ASTRO SOL
0095 – Signo Piscis
ASTRO LUNA
7752 – Signo Acuario
PIJAO
8316
PAISITA
Día 6734 – Noche 2585
CHONTICO
Día 8524 – Noche 0779
CAFETERITO
Tarde 4661 – Noche 0742
SINUANO
Día 4357 – Noche 6929
CASH THREE:
Día 046 – Noche 959
PLAY FOUR:
Día 7156 – Noche 5630
SAMAN
Día 5111
CARIBEÑA
Día 0834 – Noche 5528
MOTILON
Tarde 0380 – Noche 0354
FANTÁSTICA
Día 4270 – Noche 2306
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9757 – Tarde 4710
WIN 4
9829
Evening
5224