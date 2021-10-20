Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 19 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 20, 2021 4:22 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 19 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:

Cundinamarca 6734 – Serie 022
Tolima 8018 – Serie 056
Cruz Roja 9510 – Serie 193
Huila 7476 – Serie 030

DORADO
Mañana 6632 – Tarde 1401

CULONA
Día 9311 – Noche 2748

ASTRO SOL
0095 – Signo Piscis

ASTRO LUNA
7752 – Signo Acuario

PIJAO
8316

PAISITA
Día 6734 – Noche 2585

CHONTICO
Día 8524 – Noche 0779

CAFETERITO
Tarde 4661 – Noche 0742

SINUANO
Día 4357 – Noche 6929

CASH THREE:
Día 046 – Noche 959

PLAY FOUR:
Día 7156 – Noche 5630

SAMAN
Día 5111

CARIBEÑA
Día 0834 – Noche 5528

MOTILON
Tarde 0380 – Noche 0354

FANTÁSTICA
Día 4270 – Noche 2306

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 9757 – Tarde 4710

WIN 4
9829

Evening
5224

Clasificada bajo Resultados de las Loterías, Nacional 

