Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de octubre en Colombia

octubre 27, 2021 4:18 am

-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5375 – Serie 164
Huila 6959 – Serie 094

DORADO
Mañana 6535 – Tarde 5623

CULONA
Día 0255 – Noche 0158

ASTRO SOL
3919 – Signo Tauro

ASTRO LUNA
5185 – Signo Escorpio

PIJAO
7652

PAISITA
Día 0955 – Noche 6957

CHONTICO
Día 7959 – Noche 5490

CAFETERITO
Tarde 8414 – Noche 1725

SINUANO
Día 7461 – Noche 2802

CASH THREE:
Día 118 – Noche 394

PLAY FOUR:
Día 5412 – Noche 5520

SAMAN
Día 9226

CARIBEÑA
Día 0507 – Noche 3714

MOTILON
Tarde 6887 – Noche 9323

FANTÁSTICA
Día 7581 – Noche 7847

ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8522 – Tarde 0524

WIN 4
7169

Evening
4785

