Resultado de las loterías y chances de este martes 26 de octubre en Colombia
octubre 27, 2021 4:18 am
-–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este martes 26 de octubre en el territorio colombiano:
Cruz Roja 5375 – Serie 164
Huila 6959 – Serie 094
DORADO
Mañana 6535 – Tarde 5623
CULONA
Día 0255 – Noche 0158
ASTRO SOL
3919 – Signo Tauro
ASTRO LUNA
5185 – Signo Escorpio
PIJAO
7652
PAISITA
Día 0955 – Noche 6957
CHONTICO
Día 7959 – Noche 5490
CAFETERITO
Tarde 8414 – Noche 1725
SINUANO
Día 7461 – Noche 2802
CASH THREE:
Día 118 – Noche 394
PLAY FOUR:
Día 5412 – Noche 5520
SAMAN
Día 9226
CARIBEÑA
Día 0507 – Noche 3714
MOTILON
Tarde 6887 – Noche 9323
FANTÁSTICA
Día 7581 – Noche 7847
ANTIOQUEÑITA
Día 8522 – Tarde 0524
WIN 4
7169
Evening
4785