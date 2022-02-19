Primer golazo de Luis Diaz en el Liverpool y en la Premier League (Videos)

–Luis Diaz salió este sábado ovacionado, tras convertir su primer gol en el Liverpool y en la Premier Lieague. Fue la última anotación con la cual el equipo del colombiano se impuso 3-1 sobre el Norwich.





Luis Díaz ahora ha tenido 3 apariciones y se ha visto brillante cada vez. Literalmente le llevó el juego al Inter esta noche después de entrar. Despierta el miedo en la oposición con su ritmo en la pelota y su movimiento rápido. Uno de nuestros cambios de juego clave esta noche.

81′ – A lovely finish from Luis Díaz, scoring his first for the Reds in front of the Kop ? [3-1]#LIVNOR https://t.co/SbaovmeYtb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022

The Goal of Luis Diaz for Liverpool in video ! ??#LIVNOR #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/Zcoq8sg6rk — Reds Report (@_RedsReport) February 19, 2022



Y así reseñaron en Twitter la actuación de Diaz:

Nunca se vio fuera de lugar desde el momento en que lo firmamos. Otro buen partido y primer gol en Anfield. Los goles y las asistencias van a fluir ahora para Luis Díaz. ¡17 goles de Luis Díaz en total esta temporada! ¡LUCHOOOOOOO!

He never looked out of place from the moment we signed him. Another good game and first goal at Anfield. The goals and assists are going to be flowing now for Luis Diaz. 17 goals for Luis Diaz overall this season! LUCHOOOOOO! #LIVNOR#LFC pic.twitter.com/JrQeicMbzh — Kenny Mlay (@PapiiKennyy7) February 19, 2022

Esa sensación de primer gol

That first goal feeling ? pic.twitter.com/78dYqclLsf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022

-Luis Díaz recibió una gran ovación cuando fue sustituido (al minuto 89)

Luis Diaz got a great ovation when he was substituted today ??#LFC ? pic.twitter.com/p8amA9LKO2 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 19, 2022

Una actuación MOTM de Díaz hoy

Su impacto inspiró al equipo y tienes que amar su pasión con una camiseta del Liverpool #LFC