Primer golazo de Luis Diaz en el Liverpool y en la Premier League (Videos)

febrero 19, 2022 12:13 pm

–Luis Diaz salió este sábado ovacionado, tras convertir su primer gol en el Liverpool y en la Premier Lieague. Fue la última anotación con la cual el equipo del colombiano se impuso 3-1 sobre el Norwich.



Luis Díaz ahora ha tenido 3 apariciones y se ha visto brillante cada vez. Literalmente le llevó el juego al Inter esta noche después de entrar. Despierta el miedo en la oposición con su ritmo en la pelota y su movimiento rápido. Uno de nuestros cambios de juego clave esta noche.


Y así reseñaron en Twitter la actuación de Diaz:

Nunca se vio fuera de lugar desde el momento en que lo firmamos. Otro buen partido y primer gol en Anfield. Los goles y las asistencias van a fluir ahora para Luis Díaz. ¡17 goles de Luis Díaz en total esta temporada! ¡LUCHOOOOOOO!

Esa sensación de primer gol

-Luis Díaz recibió una gran ovación cuando fue sustituido (al minuto 89)

Una actuación MOTM de Díaz hoy
Su impacto inspiró al equipo y tienes que amar su pasión con una camiseta del Liverpool #LFC

