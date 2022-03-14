Distribución de curules de Bogotá en la Cámara de Representantes
marzo 14, 2022 9:01 am
-De acuerdo con el último boletín de la Registraduría Nacional sobre el preconteo de votos, son 18 las curules que Bogotá asegura en la Cámara de representantes. Se distribuyen así:
-PACTO HISTÓRICO, 816.070 votos, 7 curules
– PARTIDO ALIANZA VERDE, 396.935 votos, 3 curules
-PARTIDO CENTRO DEMOCRÁTICO, 293.044 votos, 2 curules
-PARTIDO NUEVO LIBERALISMO, 189.973 votos, 1 curul
-COALICIÓN CENTRO ESPERANZA, 167.212 votos, 1 curul
-PARTIDO LIBERAL COLOMBIANO, 142.826, votos, 1 curul
-COALICIÓN MIRA – COLOMBIA JUSTA LIBRES, 129.448, 1 curul
-PARTIDO CAMBIO RADICAL, 115.977 votos, 1 curul
-COALICIÓN PARTIDO CONSERVADOR COLOMBIANO Y PARTIDO DE LA «U», 111.236, 1 curul
-MOVIMIENTO DE SALVACIÓN NACIONAL, 11.604 votos
-PARTIDO COMUNES, 6.867 votos