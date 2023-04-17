Radio Santa Fe 1070 a.m.

Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 16 de abril en Colombia

–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 16 de abril en el territorio colombiano:


Dorado Noche 2773

Culona
Día 8600 – Noche 1173

Astro Luna
0411 – Signo Tauro

Pijao de oro
7541

Paisita
Día 7779 – Noche 2749

Chontico
Día 7704 – Noche 2084

Cafeterito
Noche 9254

Sinuano
Día 9107 – Noche 6359

Cash three
Día 805 – Noche 502

Play four
Día 8980 – Noche 9119

Samán
Día 1490

Caribeña
Día 7929 – Noche 0149

Motilón
Tarde 6623 – Noche 7486

Fantástica
Noche 6346

Antioqueñita
Día 0085 – Tarde 6527

Win 4
2903

Evening
4498

RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 15 DE ABRIL

Baloto: 19 – 21 – 28 – 29 – 30 – Súper Balota: 12
Baloto Revancha: 05 – 26 – 33 – 37 – 43 – Súper Balota: 04
Boyacá 1502 – Serie 460
Cauca 2678 – Serie 166

Ariel Cabrera

