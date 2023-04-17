Resultado de las loterías y chances de este domingo 16 de abril en Colombia

–Los siguientes son los resultados de las loterías y chances que jugaron este domingo 16 de abril en el territorio colombiano:
Dorado Noche 2773
Culona
Día 8600 – Noche 1173
Astro Luna
0411 – Signo Tauro
Pijao de oro
7541
Paisita
Día 7779 – Noche 2749
Chontico
Día 7704 – Noche 2084
Cafeterito
Noche 9254
Sinuano
Día 9107 – Noche 6359
Cash three
Día 805 – Noche 502
Play four
Día 8980 – Noche 9119
Samán
Día 1490
Caribeña
Día 7929 – Noche 0149
Motilón
Tarde 6623 – Noche 7486
Fantástica
Noche 6346
Antioqueñita
Día 0085 – Tarde 6527
Win 4
2903
Evening
4498
RESULTADOS DEL SÁBADO 15 DE ABRIL
Baloto: 19 – 21 – 28 – 29 – 30 – Súper Balota: 12
Baloto Revancha: 05 – 26 – 33 – 37 – 43 – Súper Balota: 04
Boyacá 1502 – Serie 460
Cauca 2678 – Serie 166