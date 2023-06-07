Resultados del chance y las loterías que jugaron martes 6 de junio en Colombia
Cruz Roja
9408 serie 231
Huila
8574 serie 082
Dorado mañana
6968
Dorado Tarde
8464
Culona
3370
Culona noche
0806
Astro sol
1334 Leo
Astro Luna
1589 Piscis
Pijao de oro
7324
Paisita día
3880
Paisita noche
1682
Chontico día
7235
Chontico noche
4591
Cafeterito tarde
4306
Cafeterito noche
1688
Sinuano día
6296
Sinuano noche
1518
Cash three día
910
Cash three noche
037
Play four día
3903
Play four noche
0469
Saman día
4889
Caribeña día
3019
Caribeña noche
6312
Motilón Tarde
8028
Motilón Noche
3310
Fantástica día
4502
Fantástica Noche
0255
Antioqueñita Día
1154
Antioqueñita Tarde
2714
Evening
6379
Win 4
0683