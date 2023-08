Un dron graba a delincuentes agrediendo con machetes a migrantes en la frontera de México y EE.UU.

NEW: Video from a @TxDPS drone shows suspected cartel members w/machetes striking and threatening migrants at the edge of the river in Matamoros, MX, telling them they must pay them to cross into Brownsville, TX. Migrants later told DPS they were allowed to cross after they paid. pic.twitter.com/9xfDFu2hyr

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 11, 2023